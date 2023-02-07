One dead following microlight crash near Stratford aerodrome in central Taranaki

Police at the scene of a light plane crash near the Stratford Aerodrome in central Taranaki.

A person has died after the microlight they were flying crashed and burned in a paddock near Stratford Aerodrome just before midday on Tuesday.

The first reports of the crash came in shortly after 11.45am.

Just before 4pm Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Drew Bennett of the Taranaki CIB confirmed the sole occupant of the light aircraft had died.

He said police were providing support to the family of the deceased.

Bennett said police would support Civil Aviation Authority investigators and the Coroner in their investigations into the circumstances of the crash.

The microlight had crashed in a paddock over the road from the entrance to the Stratford Aerodrome on Flint Rd.

A number of police officers could be seen around the crash site soon after the incident. Scorch marks could be seen on the wreckage of the plane.

Flint Rd was closed while emergency services responded to the crash but opened soon after.

Hato Hone St John said it had been notified of an aviation incident in Stratford and responded with one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and one manager to the scene.

“We were not required for transportation,” they said in a statement.

Sven Hanne, chief executive of the Stratford District Council, said the council was aware of the incident.

“Emergency services are responding. Council currently has no access to the Police investigation, but will support if and when required,” he said in a written statement.

On the Stratford District Council website the Stratford Aerodrome is described as a general aviation aerodrome located 4kms northeast of the town.

It occupies 17 hectares and is enclosed in a 130 hectare dairy farm, all owned by the Stratford District Council.

The aerodrome has two grass runways, ground controlled main runway lighting and refuelling facilities are available on site.

The Stratford Aero Club and Taranaki Gliding Club operate from the site.

A member of the aero club said there was no one available who could discuss the incident.

Two fertiliser companies operate from Stratford Aerodrome - Ravensdown Aerowork and Super Air, it says online.

Police has said they would release any updates on the incident “proactively”.