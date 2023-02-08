Council sits in neutral on changes to New Plymouth intersection

There will be no changes to the design of the road around the Blagdon shops for the foreseeable future.

Any safety changes to a busy New Plymouth intersection have been parked after the district council’s strategy and operations committee refused to adopt any recommendations on Tuesday.

The committee had a recommendation from council officers to adopt a re-design of the road around the Blagdon shopping area.

The changes included removing car parks near the shopping area to accommodate a biking lane, introducing time-restricted car parking as well as installing a crossing point and realigning the crash-prone South Rd intersection.

Almost 15,000 vehicles pass through the area each day.

Together with national transport authority Waka Kotahi, council officers believed the changes to Devon St West between Stuart Pl and Bel Air Ave, a stretch of highway that has seen 18 crashes in the last five years, will radically improve safety, especially for cyclists.

The committee, which met for the first time since the October local government elections, heard from a number of submitters with differing views.

North Taranaki Cycling Advocates spokesperson Robert Langedijk described just how dangerous the section of road around the shops was for anyone on two wheels.

“You are forced in and out of the [cycle] strip into the paths of cars,” he said.

Blagdon resident Carol Rhodes made a detailed submission advocating for the slip road, which was designated for removal, to stay, while she also supported the installation of traffic lights.

Fellow Blagdon residents Murray and Karin Lilley took exception to a number of points in the report, saying they believed figures in the report to the committee were “pretty fudged” while traffic would be pushed down Belair Ave, a more dangerous and accident-prone street.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff More than 15,000 cars go past the Blagdon shops each day.

Murray Lilley said they had also started a petition, which had received 640 signatures in 10 days from residents opposing the changes.

In defence of her report, council Let’s Go adviser Liz Beck told the committee there was improvement work earmarked for Belair Ave in the long-term plan and the slip road was dated and encouraged increased speed.

The committee also heard installing traffic lights had the potential to back-up traffic through what was a busy section of highway.

Councillor Anneka Carlson then introduced a motion with a number of changes to the recommended re-design before she swiftly withdrew it.

She then recommended the whole report lie on the table, which received almost unanimous support.

It is unclear when the report will make its way back in front of the committee.