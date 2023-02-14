Superfan convinces Kiwi band Hello Sailor to perform gig on birthday

Hello Sailor superfan Glenn Smith has convinced the legendary Kiwi band to come to his hometown on his birthday for a gig.

A Hello Sailor superfan is on top of the world after convincing the legendary Kiwi band to perform a gig on his birthday in his hometown.

Glenn Smith’s 61st birthday on March 12 is set to be a night to remember, when the six-piece band known for hits like Gutter Black and Blue Lady take to the stage at the Waitara T & C Club.

The one-night only show will mark the first time Hello Sailor has played in Taranaki since 2011, and also since the death of former frontman, the late Graham Brazier, who was a friend of Smith.

“For some reason he took a shine to me.”

Smith was introduced to New Zealand’s live music scene as a teenager, and clicked with the Hello Sailor sound from the beginning.

READ MORE:

* Harry Lyon: The solo Sailor Hello Sailor guitarist Harry Lyon goes solo after 50 years

* Video Vault: The Dennis Conner-Paul Holmes walkout, Death Warmed Up and Blue Lady

* Graham Brazier farewelled and remembered by musical fraternity



SUPPLIED/Stuff Curent members of Kiwi band Hello Sailor, from left, Stephen Small, Andrew Dixon, Jimmy Taylor, Harry Lyon, Rick Ball and Paul Woolright.

He’s been to countless shows where the group have performed live, collecting concert tickets and posters along with way, which decorate the makeshift bar at his Waitara home.

Despite Brazier’s death in 2015, Smith’s keen interest in the band had never waned.

“I’ve always like them, but I love them more now.”

While Brazier had visited Waitara twice to see him, Smith “always wanted” to get the band to play in his hometown.

“I thought if I could get it for my birthday, it would be a cracker.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Glenn Smith holds a sketch of himself drawn by the late Graham Brazier, who was the former frontman of Hello Sailor.

He saw the potential when he was amongst the sold-out crowd at the Waitara club who turned up to see The Feelers last year.

Smith then pitched the idea of Hello Sailor doing the same thing to the band’s vocalist and guitarist Harry Lyon, and to his delight, the band said yes.

“I think it will do Waitara proud.”

Lyon said Smith had followed the band for a long time, so when he broached the idea of playing a gig in Waitara, it was a no-brainer in the end.

Olive Li Graham Brazier, who died in 2015, was a friend of Waitara man Glenn Smith, who is a long-term fan of Hello Sailor. (File photo)

“We just thought ‘why not’.”

While the band, which was originally formed in 1975, still played corporate gigs or as support acts for international artists, Lyon said this often meant the length of their set was limited to less than 60 minutes.

So, when they take centre stage in Waitara next month, Lyon said the group intended to “play for ages”, diving deep into their back catalogue.

“It’s a chance for the band to kind of stretch out.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Glenn Smith's Waitara home is full of music mementos, including from the various Hello Sailor gigs he has attended over the decades.

Lyon said while the band was still actively touring, coming together on stage was also a way to keep the memory of their “fallen chums” alive.

Founding member Dave McArtney died in 2013, followed by Brazier two years later.

The Waitara show forms part of a busy schedule for Hello Sailor, who are set to play support for UK band 10cc during its New Zealand tour in June.

Tickets for the March 12 show are available from the Waitara T & C Club, or online through Eventfinda.