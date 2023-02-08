Tributes paid to dentist who died in microlight crash

The microlight crashed near the Stratford Aerodrome around 4pm on Tuesday.

Tributes are flowing for a Taranaki dentist who died in a microlight plane crash on Tuesday.

Dr Kenneth “Kenny” Gallacher died after the microlight plane he was flying crashed near the Stratford Aerodrome just before 4pm.

Gallacher was the owner of Pure Dental Ltd in New Plymouth.

The dental practice paid tribute to him in a post on Facebook on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Week-long, free dental care clinic to give Wairoa first local checkups in almost two years

* Losing its banks, and no dentist: The 'sad life' for rural New Zealand as more services shut down

* Wairoa: The small town 117km from the nearest dental appointment



“It is with unbelievable sadness that we announce the loss of our wonderful boss and friend Dr Kenny Gallacher, who tragically passed away on Tuesday 7th Feb,” the post said.

“Kenny was the best boss and will leave a huge hole in the Pure Dental team,.”

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Police were at the scene on Tuesday and CAA investigators are expected at the scene on Wednesday and Thursday.

Gallacher leaves behind his beloved wife Felicity “Fliss” and sons Luke and Matthew.

Pure Dental said it would be closed for the remainder of the week.

Comments on the post also honoured the dentist.

“Rest in Peace Kenny. You were a wonderful boss, friend and mentor. You will be so sorely missed,” one comment read.

“Kenny was the loveliest of people and the most gentle dentist ever! I’m so sorry for your loss,” another said.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Authority accident investigators will be at the scene on Wednesday and Thursday trying to establish the causes of the crash.