Taranaki Base Hospital rebuild a bit behind schedule but on target for sustainability

The entrance to the new east wing building, at Taranaki Base Hospital, that is being built as part of Project Maunga stage two.

The under construction East Wing Building at Taranaki Base Hospital is the first public health building to receive a 5 green star design award.

A green star rating signifies a commitment to best practice design that creates healthy, comfortable, sustainable spaces.

The east wing, a 20,000m², six-storey building is part of the $403 million hospital rebuild known as Project Maunga stage 2.

The building will house acute services including the emergency department, intensive care unit, maternity, primary birthing, neonatal, radiology, laboratories and features a rooftop helipad.

When work started in late 2020 the cost for Project Maunga was projected to be $300m.

After Covid-19 hit prices went up and the cost ballooned out to $400m in June last year.

At the time it was expected costs would increase further, but seven months later this had not happened, Te Whatu Ora Taranaki interim hospital lead Gill Campbell said.

“During the peak of the pandemic, when there were clear signals that supply chain interruptions would result in cost escalations in both materials and labour, the project team took a strategic decision to enter into forward contracts and early procurement of its key inputs such as structural steel, facade and base isolators for earthquake protection.

“This move has resulted in risk mitigation on programme timelines and certainty of timely delivery and costs, all of which has contributed to a much reduced and manageable cost increase.”

However, the “go live” date had been moved from November 2024 to the second quarter of 2025.

Inclement weather during June – November 2022 had a significant impact on the completion of enabling works, such as the completion of foundation beams, she said.

Supplied The foyer of the new east wing building that is under construction at Taranaki Base Hospital.

And the funding of $8m for the upgrade of mental health facilities remained the same.

The refurbishment of the mental health in-patient ward had been identified as a priority and was in progress, Campbell said.

“Planning and design of an acute patient facility has commenced, and other works within the scope of the upgrade will be delivered in stages over the next 18 months.”

The project would be undertaken in phases and the funding would be channelled into the key priorities.

In order to receive a green star rating, the east wing building design was assessed against 28 different criteria, which encompassed air quality, daylight, thermal comfort, acoustics, greenhouse gas emissions, energy use, resilience to climate change and earthquakes, transportation, water use, building materials, waste reduction measures and project management, Campbell said.

“Sustainability has been a key consideration for other elements of Project Maunga, with the newly completed Renal Building targeting Net Zero Energy certification and the upcoming integrated cancer care centre also aiming for a 5-star green star rating.”

The result was a high score, leading to the 5 green star rating demonstrating New Zealand Excellence.

The highest rating possible is 6, indicating world leadership in construction sustainability.