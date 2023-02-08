Taranaki power and educator providers team up to give hands-on internships

Taranaki’s power provider and an education provider have collaborated to provide entry-level roles to help bridge the gap between education and the industry in the software development and IT Support field.

Learner Me and Powerco have announced a collaboration that will provide graduates with entry-level roles to give them real-world experience and access to potential employers.

Powerco development and integration lead Tony Parrott said being a company that provided essential energy services to communities around the North Island they recognised the importance of investing in the next generation.

“Partnering with Taranaki-based Learner Me ensures some of that talent will come from one of the communities it serves,” he said.

“We are confident the Learner Me graduates we take on will be highly-skilled, and we look forward to the contributions they’ll make in helping us serve our customers.”

Learner Me chief executive Simon Singh said he was “thrilled” with the collaboration to help students “gain valuable industry experience”.

“With the support of both organisations, students will have the chance to learn from industry leaders and take their first step towards a successful career in IT and digital media.”

Enrolments were now open. Those interested should contact Learner Me.