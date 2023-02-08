Tight tussle between New Plymouth sides for spot in next round of national cricket tournament

New Plymouth Boys’ High School’s Jamie Ingram sends down a delivery against Francis Douglas Memorial College in their Gillette Cup match at Pukekura Park.

A gritty unbeaten half-century by middle-order batsman Samuel Taylor helped Francis Douglas Memorial College set a challenging target for cross-town rivals New Plymouth Boys’ High School in their 50-over Gillette Cup match on Wednesday.

Taylor scored 51 not out in his side’s total of 187 as they looked to put the pressure on Boys’ High for a spot in the next round of the national secondary school’s first XI knock-out competition.

After winning the toss and electing to bat on what appeared to be a slow Pukekura Park pitch, Francis Douglas struggled to have the scoreboard ticking over with any regularity.

A determined 37 from Asher Ryan was the best the top-order could muster while Taylor played a key role throughout the second half of the innings as he helped Francis Douglas put together a number of key, albeit not big, partnerships.

The batting side was helped by a high number of extras from the Boys’ High bowling attack, including 28 wides.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Francis Douglas Memorial College batsman Jack Rangiwahia faces up to a delivery in their Gillette Cup match against New Plymouth Boys’ High School at Pukekura Park.

Still, Boys’ High never looked like conceding a hefty total and would have been pleased to go to the break in innings having contained their opposition for less than 200.

The best of the bowlers for Boys’ High was opener Reeve Nelley who ended up with 4-33 after he took some late wickets.

In reply, Boys’ High made a faster start to their innings, with No 3 batsman Flynn Wilson scoring at more than a run a ball through the first 10 overs after the early loss of opener Jamie Ingram.

However, the loss of his wicket for 25 saw the Boys’ High scoring rate slow as they reached 71-2 from the opening 20 overs.

Samuel Webby was the best of the Francis Douglas bowlers up to that point, with an economical 1-8 from his first five overs.