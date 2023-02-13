How sunshine is helping Taranaki Hospice cut costs and do its bit for the environment

Solar power is now being used as the main energy source at Te Kahu Pairuri Hospice Taranaki's David St hub. Brad Lynch, of Solar One, hospice boss Paul Lamb, and Regan Fairley, from Solar One stand back to admire the panels.

A chance to cut back on costs while doing its best for the environment has seen a Taranaki-based palliative care service turn to the sun for help.

Solar panels have been installed on the roof of Te Kahu Pairuri Hospice Taranaki’s David St facility and its nearby charity store in New Plymouth, and the organisation is already seeing the financial benefits.

Chief executive Paul Lamb said the switch to a solar system in November was made possible thanks to community funding support, including a $40,000 grant from Toi Foundation.

”It’s been a big investment, but it’s a long-term investment,” he said.

Lamb said the seed to go solar was first sown in 2019 at a board meeting, when discussion turned to how the organisation could be more cost-effective, while also being energy efficient.

He said the service was always mindful of how it used the money provided to it by the community, especially in light of how funding shortfalls continued to be an ongoing issue for the organisation.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The David St premises of Te Kahu Pairuri Hospice Taranaki, and it nearby op-shop, are now using solar power for energy.

It has been calculated that during the first year of the solar panels being in place, Te Kahu Pairuri Hospice Taranaki should see a 62% reduction in its power bill, taking it from $45,000 a year to $22,000.

Within five years, the savings would have paid for the cost of the system.

After considering Taranaki-based business Solar One’s proposal, it was accepted. It then took three weeks for the solar panels to be put in place.

Lamb said the service wanted to utilise a local business to help with the project, in order to build a relationship over time which could be used to help it transition when other energy-related changes were made.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Taranaki based company Solar One, represented here by Brad Lynch, left, and Regan Fairley, are seeing interest from commercial property owners boom.

This included linking the solar power system to its Borrell Ave warehouse, along with the planned new building which will soon be constructed next door to its David St hub.

A possible move to an electric vehicle fleet in the coming years was also on the cards.

Lamb believed the organisation he led was the first hospice service in New Zealand to make the switch to solar power.

Brad Lynch, operations manager for Solar One (formerly known as Egmont Solar) said commercial business was starting to ramp up across the region.

He said for many years, residential solar panel system installation made up about 90% of its business, but this had dropped to about 60% now, with the commercial property sector filling the gap.

Lynch said being able to work in partnership with Te Kahu Pairuri Hospice Taranaki has been a “really awesome project to do.”

He said when the pitch for the hospice was first drawn up, it was done so with creating the most optimal savings in mind.

”As soon as the system is switched on, you’re saving money.”