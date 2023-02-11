Huirangi community prepare to celebrate 150-year jubilee

About 150 have signed up to attend Huirangi School and district's 150th jubilee. Principal Natalie Looney, and jubilee chairperson Raylene Hunt are in the thick of preparation ahead of the festivities next month.

Celebrating the unique character of a north Taranaki school and community which has existed for 150 years is finally coming together, after Covid-19 disrupted commemorative efforts last year.

From March 10-12, which coincides with Taranaki Anniversary weekend, Huirangi School and district will mark the historical milestone.

Jubilee chairperson Raylene Hunt, who also works as the school’s office manager, said about 150 people had signed up to come along so far, but she expected a “flurry of registrations” to arrive as the date drew near.

She said it had been a “huge undertaking” to get the jubilee celebrations off the ground, but a dedicated committee, support from key sponsors, as well as families with strong ties to Huirangi, had been instrumental in the event’s planning.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Huirangi School principal Natalie Looney and Raylene Hunt, who is the school's office manager and 150th jubilee chairperson.

On Friday, March 10, attendees will be welcomed with a pōwhiri onto Kairau Marae, for a meet and greet session, followed by a talk from guest speakers Darcy and Garry Nicholas.

Darcy, a noted artist whose whakairo designs adorn Kairau Marae, is a former student of Huirangi School, and will speak about what life for Māori was like in the district prior to colonisation.

The following day includes historical displays, classroom tours, a cake-cutting and kapahaka performance at the school grounds, while the nearby Huirangi Hall will be transformed into a mini-museum.

Another former school pupil, Merryn Straker, who is co-founder of a global, cloud-enabled translation service, will speak at the formal dinner at The Plymouth International on Saturday night.

On Sunday, optional activities for people include a chance to visit places of interest in the district.

The rich history of the area, which is near Pukerangiora Pā and the Bertrand Rd Bridge, is something the school’s current crop of students is researching ahead of the jubilee celebrations.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff The historic Pukerangiora Pā site is one of the areas of local interest people attending the Huirangi School and district jubilee in March could visit. (File photo)

As part of learning under the new Aotearoa New Zealand histories curriculum, the children were studying the land war history of the area, while others were comparing school life in modern times with what happened 150 years ago.

Ahead of the jubilee, a time capsule buried in 1979 on the school grounds was also dug up.

Some of the items salvaged from that container would be included in a new time capsule that will be buried over the jubilee weekend, school principal Natalie Looney said.

This offered a chance for students, families and the community to contribute their own items for posterity.

The impending jubilee marked an exciting time for the school, Looney said, which had a current roll of 97, which was expected to grow to 120 by year’s end.