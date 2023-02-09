One person in hospital with serious injuries after SH3 crash

On Thursday morning, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Junction Rd, State Highway 3.

One patient has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 , Taranaki on Tuesday morning.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Edward Connolly said they received a call around 8:15am Thursday about a crash at the intersection of Upland Rd and Junction Rd, near Egmont Village.

One ambulance was sent to the scene.

“One patient in a serious condition was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital,” Connolly said.

Another patient in a minor condition was assessed and treated at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said two fire trucks were sent to help with traffic management.

A police spokesperson said the road reopened after 9am and two vehicles were towed away.