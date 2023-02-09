On Thursday morning, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Junction Rd, State Highway 3.

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 near Egmont Village, Taranaki.

A police spokesperson said they received a call at 8:15am Thursday about a crash at the intersection of Upland Rd and Junction Rd, SH3.

“Traffic management is in place while they clear the cars”, the spokesperson said.

“Motorists should expect delays.”

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they were attending the scene with two fire trucks.

More to come.