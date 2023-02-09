Two-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 near Egmont Village
Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 near Egmont Village, Taranaki.
A police spokesperson said they received a call at 8:15am Thursday about a crash at the intersection of Upland Rd and Junction Rd, SH3.
“Traffic management is in place while they clear the cars”, the spokesperson said.
“Motorists should expect delays.”
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they were attending the scene with two fire trucks.
More to come.