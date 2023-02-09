New Plymouth Boys' High progress in national knock-out cricket tournament

Francis Douglas Memorial College batsman Jack Rangiwahia faces up to a delivery in their Gillette Cup match against New Plymouth Boys’ High School at Pukekura Park.

Opener Joshua Gard carried his bat through New Plymouth Boys’ High School’s innings against Francis Douglas Memorial College at Pukekura Park on Wednesday to help his side progress to the next stage of the national knock-out cricket tournament.

Gard scored an unbeaten 88 as Boys’ High won the Gillette Cup 50-over match by four wickets, chasing down Francis Douglas’ score of 187.

His 131-ball innings included seven boundaries and was the catalyst for his side reaching the target with almost four overs to spare.

Gard shared an 89-run third wicket partnership with Cooper Patterson (37) before Boys’ High lost four quick wickets.

Best of the Francis Douglas bowlers was Jack Kelsen who ended his 10 overs with figures of 2-31.

Boys’ High will now play in the Central Districts play-offs in the Gillette Cup on April 3 and 4.