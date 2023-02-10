Council could defy Government legislation to safeguard New Plymouth ratepayers

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom made some bleak predictions about the district’s future under the Three Waters reforms.

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom has revealed his council could defy part of the Government’s Three Waters reform bill to protect the long-term planning of vital infrastructure work.

Holdom raised the possibility in front of around 100 ratepayers at New Plymouth’s Civic Centre who had gathered to hear him speak about the controversial reforms and the potential impact it could have on the district and potentially the rest of Taranaki.

Included in the Water Services Entities Bill, which lay the groundwork for four public water entities to be created by July 2024, was an order preventing all of New Zealand’s 67 councils from doing any planning on long-term projects associated with three waters – drinking, storm water and wastewater.

Holdom said the issue with preventing councils planning their water infrastructure had been raised between Taranaki’s mayoral forum members, including South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon, Stratford mayor Neil Volzke and Taranaki Regional Council chairperson Charlotte Littlewood.

“We might defy the law depending on what happens in six weeks because if we don’t do that planning everyone here loses,” he said.

“That’s a real concern for me.”

The strong words came as the future of the reforms have been cast into doubt with new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins making widespread policy changes that are expected to impact on the proposed reforms.

Despite this Holdom also raised deep concerns about the future level of governance the council would be left with if control of three waters was taken out of its hands, going as far as to say it would be “screwed” if the reforms went ahead as set out now.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Organised by Age Concern, New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom had a captive audience when he explained the Three Waters reforms.

“New Zealand has the most centralised taxation and control out of first world nations,” he said.

“Central Government accounts for about 90% of taxes and local government about 10. After this model we will be at about six, and we will be seriously eroded.”

He estimated the council would lose 40% of its revenue by having its control of three waters removed .

“The rates bill will probably jump 10% alone just so we can cover our overheads, so we will have to cut services,” he said.

“With the rumours around roading reforms as well, councils are going to be left to do parks, playgrounds and rubbish, and that’s a bleak future for us.

“This is not about political parties, this is about the bureaucracy in Wellington, they just want to control everything and centralise everything.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth ratepayers were given an outline of the Three Waters model which is due to take effect in July 2024.

Despite the wide-spread criticism of the proposed co-governance model included in the reforms, Holdom said he was in favour of it.

Under the reforms, high-level representative groups that would oversee the water entities’ professional boards would be split 50/50 between appointees from the various councils and mana whenua, under the principle of co-governance.

“Essentially mana whenua are another form of regulator, so they bring their own views, they know the history of the catchments, and they bring a lot of value in terms of the proposed model,” he said.

“The work I have done with mana whenua, they have helped us refine our plans and make them better.”