Fundraiser quiz for Conductive Education Taranaki

A quiz night is on in New Plymouth to raise funds for Conductive Education Taranaki.

TET Athletics Taranaki is holding a quiz to raise money for Conductive Education Taranaki.

Conductive Education is a physical therapy for children with neuromotor disorders, and the New Plymouth-based branch is the only one in the country that doesn’t get Government funding.

TET support Conductive Education Taranaki because they are needed in our community, TET Athletics Taranaki chief executive Melissa Maw said.

“They work directly with kids and youth, growing their confidence and abilities - and we’re here with our doors open for kids when they’re ready to give athletics a go.”

The quiz will be held at the Treehouse in New Plymouth on Wednesday, February 23, at 6:30pm. Email Melissa Maw at admin@athleticstaranaki.org.nz to register.