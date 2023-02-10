Dangerous stretch of New Plymouth road to be rebuilt

The council is about to start on a project to improve safety on a section of Egmont Rd.

The rebuilding of a notorious stretch of New Plymouth road is about to get under way.

New Plymouth District Council transportation manager Rui Leitao said council was about to start rebuilding a section of Egmont Rd to make it safer for users, and would be part of the council’s $23.5 million investment on road maintenance in 2023/24.

“There’s been a long history of near-misses and fence damage in this area as, due to the shape or grade of the road, drivers travelling towards Egmont Village tend to cross over the centre line,” Leitao said.

Incidents reported in this area since 1999 include one fatal and one serious crash as well as 11 minor and non-injury crashes, he said.

For a week from Monday, the section of road just south of the Hillsborough Holden Museum will be under stop/go management during work hours, with traffic lights operating overnight.

From February 21 until March 22, the area will be closed to through-traffic at all times while the road’s pavement is rebuilt.

“Homes and businesses will still be accessible during the closure, although people will have to use alternative roads.

“Please plan your travel route ahead of time.”

During the closure period, traffic between the southern and northern legs of State Highway 3 should use Manutahi or Mangorei roads or SH3A.

The project will cost $350,000 with 51% funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Correction: The stretch of Egmont Rd being rebuilt is near Hillsborough, not the intersection with State Highway 3 in Waiwhakaiho as suggested in an earlier version of this story. (Amended 8:20am February 10, 2023)