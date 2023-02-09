Taranaki locals heard after years of asking for repairs on dangerous corner

The council is about to start on a project to improve safety on a section of Egmont Rd.

Repairs on a notorious New Plymouth intersection are under way after locals pleaded for years for improvements.

New Plymouth District Council transportation manager Rui Leitao said council was about to start rebuilding a section of Egmont Rd to make it safer for users, and would be part of the council’s $23.5 million investment on road maintenance in 2023/24.

“There’s been a long history of near-misses and fence damage in this area as, due to the shape or grade of the road, drivers travelling towards Egmont Village tend to cross over the centre line,” Leitao said.

Incidents reported in this area since 1999 include one fatal and one serious crash as well as 11 minor and non-injury crashes, he said.

For a week from Monday, the section of road just south of the Hillsborough Holden Museum will be under stop/go management during work hours, with traffic lights operating overnight.

From February 21 until March 22, the area will be closed to through-traffic at all times while the road’s pavement is rebuilt.

“Homes and businesses will still be accessible during the closure, although people will have to use alternative roads.

“Please plan your travel route ahead of time.”

During the closure period, traffic between the southern and northern legs of State Highway 3 should use Manutahi or Mangorei roads or SH3A.

The project will cost $350,000 with 51% funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Left Sam Bennett and Rod Roebuck in May 2022.

The dangerous intersection had caused such a problem locals and even a person involved in a serious accident at the intersection had called for improvements.

In May 2022 a group of people who worked near the intersection and witnessed crashes, called for change at the intersection.

In 2021 GJ Gardner co-director Rod Roebuck, who, alongside New Plymouth councillor Sam Bennett started a petition calling for safety improvements at the intersection last year,.

He said the point of the group coming together was to keep the need for changes at the “forefront of people’s minds”.

But Waka Kotahi said the matter sat with the council.

That’s despite it being a state highway and Waka Kotahi already committing $82m for safety improvements, including four proposed roundabouts, just kilometres up the road.

The council said the intersection is on a state highway and rests with Waka Kotahi.

Stuff reported on five crashes at the intersection in 2022 alone.