A one-vehicle crash occurred on State Highway 45 near Tataraimaka on Thursday afternoon.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Edward Connolly said they received a call around 2:15pm on Thursday.

“We responded with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle,” Connolly said.

“One patient in a moderate condition was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital via ambulance.”

Police spokesperson Ceinwen Curtis said one car rolled over.