Hunt on for culprits filmed leaving trash outside Hospice Taranaki collection point

Two loads of rubbish, including family photos, was dumped on Borrell Ave in Westown over the long weekend.

After years of dealing with costly illegal dumping Taranaki Hospice installed a camera at its Borrell Ave collection site, which last week filmed one person dumping two trailers loads of rubbish in the dead of night.

Over Waitangi weekend, a car dropped the rubbish, which included family photos, at 1am and then returned at 4am with another load to dump on the New Plymouth street.

“And then during the weekend people came along and actually took stuff out of it. And then someone dumped more stuff,” Kahu Pairuri Hospice Taranaki chief executive Paul Lamb said.

Hospice staff were able to get the car registration number from the camera, which they passed to NPDC, he said.

“People are doing it after hours because they know we wouldn't accept that as a donation. Maybe they think that we have free dump fees, and therefore we can get rid of it for them.”

The dumping has become a lot worse in the last six to 12 months, Lamb said.

If the recent culprits don’t remove the rubbish, the hospice will have to pay to get it taken away.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff If found, the people responsible for dumping the rubbish will be asked to remove it or they will be fined.

The hospice spends $65,000 annually in landfill fees, but that is not just getting rid of stuff that has been illegally dumped at one of their sites. It also included donated items that were deemed not good enough quality to sell.

NPDC resource recovery manager Kimberley Hope said the council’s compliance team was trying to get in touch with those responsible for dumping the rubbish over Waitangi weekend.

“If we can, they will be instructed to dispose of it correctly, otherwise they could face an infringement fee of up to $400.”

If camera footage wasn’t available, they would have to look for some kind of identification among the rubbish, such as something with an address on it.

Fly tipping is an issue all councils grapple with and in 2021/2022 the NPDC received 273 reports of illegal dumping and disposed just over 20 tonnes of illegally dumped waste, Hope said.

In 2021/2022 NPDC spent around $200,000 cleaning up and disposing of illegally dumped rubbish from the district’s park and roading networks.