Investigation follows surburban New Plymouth dog attack

Lee Mancer was taking her dog Cooper for a walk when it was attacked by another dog. Cooper was badly injured.

The owner of a 10-year-old bichon poodle attacked was left bleeding with huge bite marks in its neck after being attacked by another dog as it went for a walk along a suburban New Plymouth street.

Lee Mancer, from Waitara, was walking Cooper and her other dog Ted along Courtenay St before work last Friday when a dog rushed out from a property and attacked Cooper.

“It was so horrific,” she said. “I can remember the dog coming from the driveway, and it did have a lead on it, but obviously wasn't attached to anything,” she said.

“It was shocking, because imagine if that was a woman walking along with a little toddler and a little dog.”

READ MORE:

* American model Brooklinn Khoury shows off new smile two years and six surgeries after cousin's dog bit off top lip

* No visits for dogs in Tauranga pound for serious attacks



New Plymouth District council said the attack was under investigation.

If the owner was prosecuted following the investigation a judge would decide the penalty, including if the dog needed to be destroyed.

Mancer doesn’t remember much of what happened or what kind of dog it was, she said.

“It's just so horrifying. Those things are sort of blocked out.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Lee Mancer was taking her dog Cooper for a walk when the small dog was attacked by another dog on a suburban New Plymouth street.

But she remembers seeing the other dog grab Cooper, which weighs 8kgs, on the back of his neck and flipping it onto its back.

“The dog had Cooper by the throat just shaking him vigorously. I was just screaming, but I actually do remember trying to put my fingers under the dog's jaw because I was trying to get them to release Cooper.”

But it was locked on tight. Then the owner came out and “ordered” Mancer to go and get him a stick, she said. He used it to get the dog’s jaw off Cooper.

People came out from nearby houses and one woman wrapped the heavily bleeding Cooper in blankets and handed him to Mancer.

Supplied Cooper was left bleeding from the dog bites, which came close to its jugular.

Another took her to the vet who said the bites had come very close to Cooper’s jugular.

The dog spent four days at the vet on morphine and heavily sedated. He’s now on antibiotics.

“He’s recovering really well,” Mancer said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Cooper is recovering well from, but isn’t too keen on going for a walk.

Mancer said she hoped the owner of the dog that attacked covered with Cooper’s vet bills. She said she had started a Givealittle page to help with the cost of her dog’s treatment and recovery.