City rivals to meet in another Taranaki cricket final

There’s a familiar look to the Taranaki premier cricket Twenty20 showpiece, with perennial finalists New Plymouth Old Boys and New Plymouth Marist United making it through to Sunday’s match at Pukekura Park.

Across all formats, this clash will be the fifth championship final in a row played out by the two city rivals.

In fact, you have to go back to the 2016-17 season, when Inglewood was scheduled to play Woodleigh in the two-day final, to find the last time a championship game hasn’t featured one of the two sides.

Since then, just one other club has picked up a premier title - that came in 2020 when Hāwera United was awarded the two-day crown as top qualifier after the first Covid lockdown brought the season to a halt.

Old Boys chairman Jamie Watkins, who will also play on Sunday, put the era of dominance by the two clubs down to the consistency of depth they have developed.

“We’re lucky to have the depth there, so when rep players go out, others can come in,” he said.

“At Old Boys, we’ve tried to build that depth around the culture of the club - doing the right things at practice, respecting the game of cricket, little things and building a culture of cricket.

“There’s also a mindset of winning that tends to get you through the close games.”

Marist United chairman Stu Dempster said building culture had also been a focus.

“It’s all culture – working to make our club a place where people want to come and play for us and then stick around and have a beer afterwards too,” he said.

“That’s what we’ve been working towards, and it’s helped us with a steady progression of players coming through.”

New Plymouth Old Boys will be looking to add the Twenty20 title to their 50th over success this season.

Old Boys head into the final having already won the 50-over version in December, while Marist are the defending T20 champion.

The round-robin clash between the two sides was rained out way back in October.

Old Boys made it through to the semifinal with a 21-run over Hāwera United, despite a remarkable 13-ball half century by the latter’s Tinashe Chimbambo.

In the other semifinal, Marist United had a more comfortable 29-run win over Inglewood.

The match is scheduled to start at 2pm.

New Plymouth Marist United: Ryan Watson (c), Joshua Barrett, Daniel Bernet, Michael Blanks, George Boon, Robson Chapman, Jarred Cunningham (wk), Gareth Duffy, Jacob Leuthard-Richards, Kurt Leuthart, Dean Robinson, Robbie Yule.

New Plymouth Old Boys: Myles Simkin, Josh Borrell, Ben Mitchell, Davis Mills, Mattie Thomas (c), Olly Burbidge, Jordan Gard, Ben Frewin, Jamie Watkins, Jarrod Ritson, Kyle Pillay, Liam Carr.