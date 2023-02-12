One person hospitalised after garage fire in New Plymouth

Fire crews attended a garage fire in which one person was injured. (File photo)

A person has been seriously injured during a garage fire in New Plymouth.

Emergency services were called to the fire at a residential property in Ngamotu Rd, Moturoa, just after 1pm on Sunday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said crews arrived to find the fire had already been extinguished.

However, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said an ambulance crew had assessed and treated one patient at the scene, who was then transported to Taranaki Base hospital in a serious condition.