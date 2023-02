A Lotto ticket sold at a New Plymouth store has nabbed its owner a second division prize. (File photo)

A winning Lotto ticket sold in New Plymouth was one of eight which scored a share of second division after Saturday night’s draw.

A ticket sold at Devon Lotto ‘N’ Treats, on Devon St East, in New Plymouth won its holder $30,894. The seven other winners came from Auckland, Tauranga, Te Kauwhata and Christchurch.

Neither first division or powerball was struck on Saturday, with the prize rolling over to Wednesday.