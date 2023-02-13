Old Boys win Taranaki premier T20 cricket title

New Plymouth Old Boys have gone two for two as Taranaki premier grade cricket championships for the season after they convincingly beat New Plymouth Marist United in Sunday's Twenty20 final.

Old Boys added the title to its 50-over championship that it won in December, as they took down their inner-city rivals in a clinical five-wicket win at Pukekura Park.

Marist United won the toss and chose to bat, but Old Boys quickly set the tone for the afternoon when paceman Ben Frewin took the prized wicket of Dean Robinson with the second ball of the day.

Despite the early setback, Marist United were building the base of a decent innings when Liam Carr stepped up for an inspired spell.

READ MORE:

* City rivals to meet in another Taranaki cricket final

* New leaders in Taranaki cricket two-day competition

* Old Boys lead the way in Taranaki two-day cricket competition



Carr's four overs yielded four wickets for just 11 runs to help restrict Marist United to just 112, with Robbie Yule (25) and Daniel Bernet (26) the chief contributors with the bat. Frewin was the other bowler to stand out, collecting 22-3 off his four overs.

With a low score to chase, Old Boys openers Josh Borrell (30) and Myles Simkin (26) wasted no time in taking the game away from their opposition.

Their quick-fire opening stand of 55 in the first five overs meant the remainder of their batters faced little scoreboard pressure and paced their innings accordingly.

Michael Blanks bowled well for Marist United in the middle overs to take two quick wickets, but ultimately Old Boys were able to cruise to victory with more than two and a half overs up their sleeve with Ben Mitchell (19no) and Oli Burbidge (16no) guiding their side home.

The last eight T20 championships have now been shared between these two teams.