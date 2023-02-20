The story of how a small-town club booked some of the best Kiwi bands

Hello Sailor superfan Glenn Smith has convinced the legendary Kiwi band to come to his hometown on his birthday for a gig.

A small-town club in Taranaki is booking gigs featuring top Kiwi bands thanks to a bit of audacity from the top.

In August last year, the Waitara T & C Club, which has about 600 members, played host to a sell-out show featuring The Feelers.

On March 12, Hello Sailor will play a one-off gig – the first in the region for more than a decade - and the following month, on April 22, popular rock act Devilskin’s Taranaki stop on its nationwide tour will be at the Waitara club.

Motivated by a desire to grow its membership, club president Harley Langl said scoring the stellar line-up of gigs first began with a “cheeky message” to The Feelers over Facebook.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Harley Langl is the youngest president in the history of the Waitara T&C Club, and has a plan in place to grow the membership by attracting younger people and families.

Phone calls were soon exchanged, followed by the band’s agreement to play at the club, which has been operating for nearly 70 years.

Relationships built through this success were instrumental in securing Devilskin, Langl said.

He said their show would have a 550 capacity, and it was already close to selling out.

Through his conversations with the bands, Langl said the pull for them to Waitara was the unique size of the venue, and the chance to play somewhere they hadn’t been before.

“It certainly builds a buzz for the club and for the town as well. It gets people talking.”

The big numbers attending the live gigs did present a “pretty daunting” prospect for Langl and his team, which includes the club committee and 14 staff.

Supplied Devilskin will embark on their first tour in almost two years, playing 12 shows around the country, including in Waitara.

On a usual club draw night, the maximum number of people through the doors would be about 100.

But with the live gigs drawing crowds five times that amount, it meant all hands on deck were needed on concert days to cope.

Preparations include getting the stage, lighting and security sorted, and having staff posted at its bars to serve the punters.

The club even had its own green room on site now for the bands to relax in ahead of their performance, Langl said.

“The layout is pretty big, but you make it back on the night.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The ability of the Waitara T & C Club to pull in some major Kiwi music talent started from a "cheeky" Facebook message sent by its president Harley Langl.

In 2020, at the age of 29, Langl became the youngest president in the club’s history, and he is on a mission to keep the place relevant, not only to its decades-long members, but also by making it an attractive place for younger people and families too.

“Our mentality has gone from surviving week-to-week to looking to grow the business.”

The recent rejuvenation of the club comes off the back of financial strife four years ago, which almost saw the club shut its doors for good.

It was kept afloat, in part, thanks to a $125,000 loan bail-out from some of its members.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Members of Kiwi band Hello Sailor, from left, Stephen Small, Andrew Dixon, Jimmy Taylor, Harry Lyon, Rick Ball and Paul Woolright. They’ll play a show in Waitara on March 12.

Langl said the establishment was not alone in having to navigate tricky financial waters.

“Things are tough for clubs all around the country. There’s no beating around the bush about that.”

However, Langl said he was up for the challenge to build the club, and usually spent six nights of the week at its West Quay base helping out, on top of his full-time job.

He also thought the experience would give him a good insight into what it would be like to run his own pub, which was an idea he had tossed around.

“So this is a good stepping stone.”