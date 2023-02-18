The Taranaki Country Music Festival born out of two lifetimes of loving country music

George and Jocelyn Tuahine are organising the Taranaki Country Music Festival in Waitara.

Between them George and Jocelyn Tuahine have 99 years of dedication to country music.

And country music brought them together. They met at a country music club in 2014. Now they sing together.

In 2018, they founded the Taranaki Country Music festival, which is on in Waitara over the weekend.

George, (Ngāti Kahungunu), loves the stories songs tell.

“Stories you can relate to. Stories about people deprived of what they want and how they go about getting it.”

In 2021 George sung Sir Howard Morrison's rendition of How Great Thou Art and won the gospel 60+ category at the New Zealand Golden Guitar Awards in Gore, New Zealand’s country music capital.

George became interested in country music when he was “this high,” he said, his hand not far from the floor, when a friend of George’s father, Tex Morton, taught him three chords on the guitar.

Morton was a big country singing star in New Zealand and Australia in the middle of last century.

Jocelyn grew up listening to the next generation of Kiwi country music.

Her mum always played Patsy Riggir and Suzanne Prentice, Jocelyn said.

“Back then I thought it’d be nice to sing like them, but it didn’t turn out that way.”

But she did learn to play the guitar and has been singing country music and playing the guitar since she was 18.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Jocelyn and George met through country music.

The Waitara couple go to music festivals around the country and over the years they have gone from entering country music awards to judging them.

But as they travelled around to different country music clubs and festivals they noticed there was no such festival in Taranaki. So, in 2018 they started one.

They thought they’d just see how it went, Jocelyn said.

“I said ‘shall we have a go at it? If it doesn’t work, well’... it was a sell out.”

The Taranaki Music Festival has sold out four years in a row.

This weekend there will be more than 40 artists performing over the three days.

And finding people to perform wasn’t difficult. They were queueing up, Jocelyn said.

“It’s been like that since we’ve started. People have been contacting us to be on it.

“We had one guy from Texas and he wanted to come last year, but it was off due to Covid. We’re trying to get him here.”

The War Memorial Hall in Waitara holds 500 and more than half of the tickets to this year’s festival have sold.

“We expect a lot of door sales.”

The festival has been such a success the couple have formed a committee to help out and promote country music in Taranaki.

The 2023 Festival is on Friday from 2pm to 10.30pm, Saturday from 9am to 10.30pm and Sunday from 9.30am to 3pm.