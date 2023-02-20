'There was such a demand:' Vegan ice cream deal with Hells Pizza goes ahead despite loss of 460kg cauliflower

Jenni Matheson says EatKinda cauliflower ice cream passes blind testing where people can’t distinguish the difference from dairy ice cream.

In early February, New Plymouth entrepreneur Jenni Matheson lost 460kg of cauliflower in the Auckland floods.

Her Kiwi company EatKinda, which produces dairy-free ice cream out of cauliflowers, was set to launch nationwide with Hell Pizza and the loss of their key ingredient scared Matheson and her colleagues.

They contacted several suppliers across the North Island and one Aucklander was able to come to their rescue with Cantabrian cauliflowers.

“There was just such a demand, there was no one around,” Matheson said.

“All the major players had scooped up all the remaining cauliflower in New Zealand. We had to hustle hard to find any.

“Then we got a deal up in Auckland. We still had to pay top dollar for it, but they could supply the whole lot.”

The replenished stock would allow EatKinda to produce enough ice cream to supply the fast-food chain for three weeks from March 6.

The vegan ice cream was an “indulgent treat”, as it had been packed with sugar and fats.

“We have designed it in a way that it is creamy and smooth with no aftertaste.

“Many vegan ice creams can be too hard, or too icy, or you can taste a bit of soy or coconut. We have createdit in a way to be more like a dairy ice cream experience.”

Matheson said the product passed several blind tests against dairy products.

“They are pretty on par, like people can’t pick which is what. It’s only the true connoisseurs that would be able to distinguish.”

Matheson had been a vegan for almost 20 years and turned failed, homemade cheesecake recipes into a vegan ice cream national success.

The secret behind the recipe remained hidden from the public, but blended cauliflower played a major role.

“We need to have something special that is unique, so we can’t really explain and reveal everything.”

EatKinda, which had been backed by American and Asia-Pacific investors, used cauliflowers that would go to waste because of material imperfections, such as not having the right shape or size for the market.

“We are wanting to do everything as sustainably and environmentally friendly as possible.”

Matheson said the substitution of dairy products for cauliflower made the production more sustainable because growing cauliflowers used less water than dairy products.