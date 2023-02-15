Super Rugby makes belated return to Taranaki's Yarrow Stadium

The Chiefs last ran out onto Yarrow Stadium in 2017.

The New Plymouth District Council has dipped into its major events fund to bring Super Rugby back to problem plagued Yarrow Stadium.

After an absence of six years, the Chiefs will host the Reds on Friday, May 12.

Despite having just one operational stand, and a seating capacity of 12,000, including the terraces, the Chiefs have agreed to move from their usual home base of Hamilton to play the round 12 match.

“Like all of our provincial unions, the last couple of years have been a real struggle for Taranaki with the impacts of Covid, alongside not having a stadium due to their stands needing earthquake-proofing,” Chiefs chief executive Simon Graafhuis said.

Taranaki Rugby has maintained a reasonably small shareholding in the Chiefs but has been unable to host matches because of the rebuild of Yarrow Stadium.

After breaking away from the Hurricanes and aligning with the Chiefs in 2013, Yarrow Stadium played host to two annual matches before that allocation was halved in 2016.

The contentious full rebuild of Yarrow Stadium ballooned last year by 40% to a projected $70 million, with no guarantee it will not rise further.

TRC/Stuff The rebuild of Yarrow Stadium is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

The reopening of the stadium proved problematic last year when delays to the installation of the West Stand roof, blamed on the weather by owners Taranaki Regional Council, meant spectators had no cover.

A new PVC roof was eventually installed months later while a redesigned East Stand was due for completion sometime next year.

“It’s an exciting time being able to bring large events back to Yarrow Stadium, and it will be great for Taranaki to be a part of the first of many major events in the venue,” New Plymouth District Council group manager community and customer services Teresa Turner said in a statement.