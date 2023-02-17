Taranaki farmer rallies support for flood-stricken Hawke's Bay

Nathan Joyce is calling on the Taranaki community to donate goods to help the Hawkes Bay farming community left reeling by the destruction wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Taranaki’s rural communities are rallying together to support flood-stricken families in the Hawke’s Bay after the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Nathan Joyce, who farms on Manaia Rd in South Taranaki, has started co-ordinating a mass collection of supplies that will be trucked across the North Island next week.

“I just found myself down the farm the other day thinking about these guys in Hawke’s Bay and I just felt so sorry for them and questioned myself as to how I could help,” he said.

He soon realised exactly what he could do as conversations turned into plans, which turned into actions.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: RSE workers stranded on rooftops for hours finally rescued

* Watch: Rural road washed away, chunk of hillside slips during Cyclone Gabrielle

* Schools closed across North Island as Cyclone Gabrielle bears down



The response has left Joyce gobsmacked.

Offers of non-perishable food, bottled water, clothing, blankets, towels, toiletries and baby supplies have been pouring in, as have offers to truck the donated goods due east.

“It’s been unbelievable the amount of support we’ve had with it,” he said on Thursday.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Destruction in Esk Valley, Hawke's Bay, after Cyclone Gabrielle tore through the area on Tuesday.

“We have people this morning ringing to tell me they will be dropping off trailer loads, I’ve had Ōpunake High School ring me to say they’re getting behind the idea, it’s pretty overwhelming.”

Designated drop-off points have been organised so far at the Matapu, Pihama, Oaonui and Omata School halls, as well as Storage and Equipment Hire in Hāwera.

Joyce has also been in contact with haulage company Agtrans, which has offered the use of a curtain slider truck to cart everything in the middle of next week to one of the affected areas, Porongahau, a coastal town near Waipukurau.

There were also plans being made to help other stricken areas.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Joyce says the response has already been overwhelming.

“We got off so lightly here, and we are set up to help them and that’s what we are doing as a community,” he said.

While he originally set out to help the rural communities in Hawke’s Bay, Joyce felt the offers of help had already grown to a point he could help anyone in need as Red Cross and Government agencies co-ordinated the relief effort.

He also stressed donations should be good quality and clean, while he also asked if people could label boxes to speed up the processing.

As of Thursday, Joyce’s plan was to bring all the donated goods together on Tuesday before they loaded the trucks up and transported it to Hawke’s Bay on Wednesday.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Joyce prepares the first donations that will be heading over to Hawke’s Bay.

If there was continued support coming in then they would hopefully make another trip the following week.

The South Taranaki community plan for help was just one being co-ordinated across the district.

New Plymouth District councillor Anneka Carlson was also co-ordinating a collection drive, in particular for donated hay, animal feed, horse rugs, fencing, as well as bottled water, canned food, fruit and vegetables and blankets.

Carlson, who runs an animal sanctuary on the outskirts of New Plymouth, said her phone had been “going crazy” since she announced her plan to travel with as much donated goods as she could on Sunday.

“It’s just been so heartwarming,” she said.

She was also urging anyone who could help, especially transport companies and any available licenced truck drivers, to contact her, while she was also appealing for anyone to help buy hay via her animal trust at $10 a bale.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff New Plymouth District councillor Anneka Carlson has been co-ordinating donations for flood stricken people in the Hawke’s Bay.

South Taranaki drop-off points:

Matapu Hall: Between 9am and 10.30am on Friday, Monday and Tuesday.

Pihama Hall: Between 9am and 11am on Monday.

Storage and Equipment Hire, Hāwera: Between 8am and 5pm on Friday, Monday and Tuesday.

Oaonui Hall: Between 9am and 12pm on Tuesday.

Omata School Hall: Between 2pm and 5pm on Saturday, 3pm and 4pm on Monday and 3pm and 4pm on Tuesday.

Anneka Carlson’s relief effort:

Sutton Road Animal Sanctuary Charitable Trust

15-3953-0909284-00

Ref: CyclonereliefHB