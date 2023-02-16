Man who stabbed woman after Facebook threats gets jail time turned into home detention

Jarred Pue appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on Thursday, where his jail time was transferred into home detention. (File photo)

After spending more than a month behind bars for stabbing a woman following several Facebook threats, a Taranaki man will serve the rest of his sentence on home detention.

In January, Jarred Pue was jailed for 24 months, after he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to injure charge, which related to a May 5, 2021 incident.

The offending involved Pue posting several threats on Facebook including a photo of a knife, along with a message stating “this is for you”.

He then travelled to the woman’s address and assaulted the victim before stabbing her in the back with the knife.

On Thursday, Pue appeared in the New Plymouth District Court, where Judge Gregory Hikaka agreed to transfer his remaining jail time into a four-month home detention sentence.