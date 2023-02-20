Kāinga ora looks at replacing 40 old houses with 100 new, healthy homes in New Plymouth

Homes in Wrantage St, are among 40 in New Plymouth that may be redeveloped.

Kāinga Ora is looking at building more than 100 new houses in New Plymouth by replacing old ones.

To meet the “urgent demand” in New Plymouth the housing agency was redeveloping some of its sites, Graeme Broderick, Kāinga Ora Regional director - Taranaki, Whanganui, and Manawatū, said.

“Our early plans suggest we could replace around 40 older homes across larger sites, with well over 100 new warm, dry and healthy homes in a range of sizes and typologies.”

It was important to note these were only initial stages of the proposed plans, which could change, he said.

”As these are early stages, we are still working closely with our customers in these houses to help them find a new home that will best meet their needs, once we have a clearer idea of when work will start.”

Kāinga Ora could deliver more than 100 new homes across New Plymouth, focusing initially on the suburbs of Westown, Frankleigh Park, Brooklands, Vogeltown and Spotswood.

Letters were sent out to houses around 10 streets – Budleigh St, Doralto Rd, Glenpark Ave, Tothill St, Marama Cres, and Upjohn, Drake, Pembroke, Tavistock and Wrantage streets.

Letters were also sent in regard to houses in four streets in Hāwera and Waitara, and one street in both Inglewood and Stratford.

The letters said Kāinga Ora was in the early stages of exploring how these sites could be developed for public housing and neighbours may notice some activity “on these sites, including contractors on the property doing site investigations and survey work”.

These housing proposals were part of Kāinga Ora’s redevelopment programme, Broderick said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff About 40 old Kāinga Ora houses may be replaced with more than 100 news homes.

“This is where we remove older houses on our larger sections, which are past their best, and replace them with a greater number of newly built warm and dry homes that better meet the needs of our customers today.

“This helps us make the best use of the existing land we own, to deliver a greater number of homes to meet the urgent demand.”

Depending on the condition of the older houses, some may be relocated, or the house may be pulled apart to use materials in other ways.

“As a last resort, we will demolish and recycle the materials wherever possible.”

There were 348 families on the wait list for a home in New Plymouth at the end of September 2022.

“This is far too many people who are living in cars, motels, overcrowded homes and in other unsuitable conditions,” Broderick said.

“Before we look to build more homes, we are keen to work with the New Plymouth community to understand what works for the community, what doesn’t, and what can be improved.

“We want to bring the community along on the journey and hear their thoughts about what we are proposing and how we can best support the community.”

Kāinga Ora is seeking feedback on the proposals to build new state houses in New Plymouth and anyone with questions or feedback is invited to attend one of the drop-in sessions or reach out.

“This is just the start of the conversation and we are committed to keeping the community updated.”

Drop in community sessions will be held on Tuesday, February 21 at Woodleigh School Hall, Brois St, Frankleigh Park, between 6pm–7.30pm.

And on Wednesday, February 22 between 12pm and 2pm at Barclay Hall, 158 Tukapa St, Westown, or between 4pm to 6pm at Community House, 32 Leach St, New Plymouth.