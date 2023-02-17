New $3m visitor centre for Taranaki Maunga

The North Egmont Visitor Centre will be replaced by a new multi-million dollar facility.

Another major upgrade to the facilities on Taranaki Maunga will start this year with the construction of a new multi-million dollar building to replace the North Egmont Visitor Centre.

Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa will partner with the Department of Conservation (DOC) and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Regional Development Unit (Kānoa-RDU) to build the new centre, which will replace the existing one that opened in 1980.

Close to $3 million has been granted for the new centre from Kānoa-RDU’s Provincial Growth Fund towards design and construction of the new facility.

More than 14,000 people used the visitor centre last year.

The announcement follows the demolition and replacement of the old Dawson Falls mountain lodge, which is owned by Te Rere o Kapuni, a subsidy of Te Korowai o Ngaruahine, which started in 2021 and is due for completion by the end of the year.

In June last year, it was revealed iwi would have an equal say with the Crown in managing Taranaki Maunga and the national park as part of redress for the confiscation of the mountain.

A new group called Te Tōpuni Kōkōrangi – half appointed by iwi and half by the Crown – will develop future management plans for Te Papakura o Taranaki (currently Egmont National Park).

Te Kotahitanga, who will project manage the design and build of the new visitor centre, had agreed to underwrite construction while additional funding was sought.

A release from Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa said DOC would continue to provide onsite visitor track and safety information within a facility that reflected the cultural connection of Te Atiawa to the northern side of Taranaki Maunga.

There would also be opportunities for additional functional spaces on the site.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The North Egmont Visitor Centre was opened in 1980.

Auckland-based TOA Architects, who have designed the likes of the Te Motu a Hiaroa Marae and Visitor Centre, as well as the Hauturu o Toi/Little Barrier Island Visitor Centre for Ngāti Manuhiri and DOC, were successful in tendering for the design of the new centre.

“TOA will work closely with Te Kotahitanga to facilitate engagement with hapū and iwi to strengthen their hononga (connection) to this site once more, together with DOC staff, concession holders and other stakeholder groups,” the release said.

Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa chairperson Liana Poutu said the new construction would strengthen Te Atiawa’s connection to their tūpuna maunga, as well as the broader community.

“We want a facility that will benefit our whole community and enhance visitor experiences through cultural narratives,” she said.

DOC regional director Daniel Heinrich said the partnership to deliver the project was important for Taranaki.

“We’re very proud to be working with Te Kotahitanga and Kānoa on this project, as it strongly reflects some of the fundamental aspects of our Treaty of Waitangi partnership and enhances that vital relationship,” he said.

The existing North Egmont Visitor Centre would remain operating while the new centre was built.