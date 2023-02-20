Taranaki league match called off after brawl

Taranaki Rugby League are investigating an alleged sideline brawl during a club match.

An investigation has been launched after an alleged brawl broke out on the sidelines of a Taranaki premier rugby league match on Saturday.

The round two match between the Bell Block Marist Dragons and Waitara Bears at Hickford Park was called off before half-time when the drama unfolded. Waitara were leading 18-6.

A social media post by the Waitara club said it will undertake an internal investigation and will work diligently with Taranaki Rugby League (TRL).

“Waitara Rugby League wishes to make it clear that it does not condone the actions that resulted in the game being called off in any way, shape or form,” it said.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki rugby league starts this weekend

* Taranaki premier rugby league competition continues after Covid scare

* Tigers confident going into Taranaki league final



The club also reached out to its community for any information relating to the incident that might assist in the enquiry.

A witness, who did not want to be named, said the match was physical and included two players being sent off before the violence erupted.

“Some good footy was being played before the fight,” he said.

“It was a pretty sad end and not a good look.”

TRL said on Facebook its board would be “addressing the incident with the two clubs.”

The score was also wiped.

A police spokesperson said they weren’t notified of the incident.

Sideline violence at sports events is rare in Taranaki. The latest known display was after the Taranaki club rugby premier match between Tukapa and Spotswood United at Sanders Park in June 2019.

Several players were stood down and subsequently suspended when the brawl broke out after the final whistle.

Meanwhile, in the other match, defending champions Hāwera Hawks beat Coastal 84-8 at Okato.

Former Kiwi Issac Luke made his long-awaited return for Hāwera in honour of his father Hori, who died in Cyclone Gabrielle.

Patea Warriors had the bye.

- This content has been brought to you by Sport News Taranaki.