Record number of entries for Americarna despite late withdrawals

Americarna entries will head to Ōpunake Beach on day one of the four-day festival on Wednesday.

Americarna organisers are still expecting a record number of entries to roll into the region this week despite a number of late withdrawals.

Event director John Rae, who has overseen 14 festivals since the first in 2007, said there were still 900 entries registered for the four-day event, which starts officially on Wednesday with a mass cruise along Surf Highway 45 to Ōpunake.

However, most of the entries will arrive in New Plymouth on Tuesday with registrations opening from 1pm at the TSB Stadium.

The effects of Cyclone Gabrielle, the Auckland floods and cancelled Cook Strait ferry crossings have seen a number of late withdrawals.

“We’ve clearly lost a few from Auckland, and we’ve lost 60 in total, which is not that bad,” Rae said.

“The latest kick in the guts was Straigt Shipping cancelling a number of their sailings, so we’ve got a bunch of guys who can’t get here from the South Island.”

Despite the late setbacks, Rae said they were in for a “great week coming up” for a festival that pumps an estimated $4 million into the Taranaki economy.

The record number of entries comes after last year’s event was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The Americarna convoy is expected to arrive in Ōpunake at 11.30am on Wednesday.

The convoy of cars is expected to arrive in Ōpunake Beach at 11.30am where they will be on display until 2.30pm.

A section of Ōpunake’s Beach Rd will be closed to public car access.

However, parking for the public will at the top of Beach Rd and surrounding areas, which will be controlled by marshals.

Thursday’s schedule includes drives and displays in Waitara and Inglewood, with Friday including a convoy to Stratford and Hāwera where the cars will also be on display.

Friday’s official events end with the annual Devon St cruise and Mangorei Rd street party.

The cars will then be on display throughout New Plymouth central business district on Saturday between 10am and 3pm.