New Plymouth's Brooklands Zoo to close from March 6 for Womad preparations

Brooklands Zoo will be closed for 18 days in March.

Brooklands Zoo will close from Monday, March 6 through to Friday, March 24 as contractors prepare for the return of the World of Music, Arts and Dance festival.

Along with the zoo, entrances to Brooklands Park, Bowl of Brooklands, the Gables and Kunming Garden will also be closed because of health and safety regulations.

Womad, which will return to New Plymouth after a two-year absence because of Covid restrictions, will be celebrating its 20th anniversary at the Bowl of Brooklands and surrounding areas from March 17 to 19.

READ MORE:

* Omicron sees Womad NZ cancelled for second year in a row

* Womad NZ 2022 dates confirmed following green light for $1.9 million underwrite

* It's official - Womad NZ is cancelled for 2021



This year’s festival, which still has tickets remaining, features 29 music and dance acts and 10 speakers across eight different stages.