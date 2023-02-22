Taranaki businessman opens recycling plant in Australia turning packaging into building materials

A Taranaki man who hopes to revolutionise both how we deal with waste and the materials we build with has opened a $5.5 million recycling facility in Australia to do just that.

Paul Charteris, co-founder and CEO of New Zealand-based packaging waste company SaveBoard opened the facility in Warragamba in Sydney on Tuesday.

The plant turns soft plastics such as bread bags, cat food packets, courier bags, and used beverage containers into a board that can be used as a sustainable alternative to conventional plasterboard, plywood or particle board.

Products such as food cartons and courier packaging were previously not recyclable if contaminated.

READ MORE:

* Coffee cups and cartons used to create new building material

* Tough-to-recycle yet green: milk cartons are the climate-friendliest packs



The company opened its first facility in Hamilton in 2022 and the Australian facility has the capacity to process up to 4000 tonnes of materials annually and employ up to 12 local staff to operate the plant.

The plant in Australia is the first of two planned. A second recycling facility will be opened in Campbellfield, Victoria in late 2024, after receiving $1m in funding from the Victorian Government.

Supplied Taranaki innovator Paul Charteris at the launch of the SaveBoard Sydney recycling facility on Tuesday.

In a press release Charteris, who went to Spotswood College in New Plymouth, said it was exciting to open the first SaveBoard facility in Australia, supporting the circular economy to make a real impact to the environment and climate change.

“This facility will enhance the construction industry’s drive towards more sustainable construction practices, while also showing consumers the importance and value in recycling and opting for recyclable products in their day-to-day lives.”

Supported by the Australian Government’s Recycling Modernisation Fund and the NSW Government’s Waste Less, Recycle More initiative, the facility is the first of its kind in Australia to manufacture construction products entirely from used beverage cartons that would otherwise end up in landfill.

The product is also low in carbon, with no water, glues, chemicals or formaldehydes used in its construction. It is also 100% recyclable.

Christel Yardley/Stuff SaveBoard in Te Rapa Hamilton create building products out of soft plastics and milk cartons. (File photo)

SaveBoard opened its first New Zealand recycling facility at Te Rapa in June 2022.

The facility has a maximum production capacity of 200,000 construction boards a year, although it is currently running at 50% capacity as it gradually builds converts from the building industry for its recycled product.

The industry-led project in Australia is the first collaboration between Tetra Pak and SIG Combibloc in Australia under the umbrella of the Global Recycling Alliance for Beverage Cartons and the Environment (GRACE). It is a joint initiative with SaveBoard and its partners Freightways and Closed Loop.

SaveBoard products have been used for housing projects by Kāinga Ora, as a feature wall in Contact Energy’s corporate head office, as construction hoardings by building company Naylor Love, in Woolworths Australia stores and in KFC Australia.