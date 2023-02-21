Gang member's revenge after being laughed at targets wrong vehicle

A man who took exception to a perceived slight during a visit to Stratford has been sentenced on a dangerous driving charge in the Hāwera District Court. (File photo).

A patched gang member who took offence at being laughed at as he stood on the street ended up tracking down the wrong vehicle and confronting its driver, actions that left the man extremely scared and intimidated.

About 12.40pm on December 13 last year, Marcullus Karahina Whakaruru and his family were on Broadway in Stratford, Taranaki.

“He was wearing a black vest that clearly identified him as a patched gang member,” the summary of facts said.

A white van drove past Whakaruru, and a passenger inside the vehicle said something and then laughed at the defendant through an open window.

“Although it was not clear what was said the defendant took exception to it and proceeded to get into his vehicle and drive off to locate the van and its occupants.”

He headed north, but had no luck tracking down the van, so turned back towards Stratford.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff A road rage incident on Broadway/State Highway 3 in Stratford left the victims intimidated and scared for their safety. (File photo)

“On his return, he has observed a white van heading towards him, wrongly identifying it as the van he was looking for.”

When he was about 100 metres away, Whakaruru drove on the opposite lane of the highway and directly into the path of the van.

“He has stopped in the middle of the lane blocking traffic and bringing the oncoming van to a halt directly in front.”

An agitated Whakaruru then got out of his car, waved his arms around and yelled out “what’s funny”.

The two bewildered occupants in the van had no idea what Whakaruru was referring to and became extremely intimidated by his behaviour, noting the fact he was wearing a gang patch.

123rf A patched gang member drove around Stratford trying to find a white van. When he did, it was the wrong one. (File photo)

Whakaruru continued to hurl abuse, then walked towards the van. He banged on the driver’s side window and then tried to open the door.

Fearing for his safety, the van driver tried to drive around Whakaruru’s parked car, but failed to see another vehicle and collided with it.

“This has been applauded by the defendant who has clapped vigorously as he walked back to his vehicle and then driven from the scene.”

During an appearance in the Hāwera District Court on Tuesday, Whakaruru pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

Defence lawyer Neal Harding said Whakaruru accepted a driving ban would be one consequence of the offending, and was also able to pay a fine or complete a sentence of community work if required.

Judge Gregory Hikaka ordered the defendant to pay $400 in reparation to the victim, and to complete 60 hours of community work.

A driving disqualification of six months was also imposed.