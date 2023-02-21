Councillor continues animal welfare drive for stricken Hawke's Bay

Floodwaters swept people out of homes and animals left stranded. Huha rescue has set up at the Hawkes Bay Racecourse

The shocking scale of animal deaths and the needs of those that survived Cyclone Gabrielle’s path across Hawke’s Bay has New Plymouth district councillor Anneka Carlson ramping up her relief efforts.

Carlson travelled to Hawke’s Bay on Saturday to help deliver donated goods from Taranaki, including truckloads of animal feed and supplies.

She is now rallying around the region appealing for more help and donations to aid an increasingly desperate situation before making a return trip this weekend.

“For us, the devastation was just massive, the scale of it was frightening,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Inside the 'Noah's Ark' for rescued Hawke's Bay animals

* 'This is not an op-shop': Cyclone towns don't want your ballgowns

* Auckland Sikh community raises $25k and counting for Hawke's Bay



Co-ordinating with animal welfare group HUHA (Helping you help animals), the Ministry of Primary Industries and Civil Defence, Carlson’s group is calling for people in Taranaki to help donate money to help purchase animal feed, especially silage, bulk supplies of iodine, mud fever treatments and other farm supplies.

“For me, driving down the road seeing dead horses and dead cows, dead sheep in the hedges, when you add that on top of what people over there have been through and those who have lost everything, it’s heartbreaking.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Animal rights activist, and New Plymouth district councillor, Anneka Carlson, with Chloe, was ramping up her relief efforts for those affected in Hawke’s Bay.

Carlson, who ran an animal sanctuary south of New Plymouth and had campaigned to end live animal exports, was also helping co-ordinate relief items for people affected by the cyclone.

There would be a collection at New Plymouth’s TSB Stadium car park between 1pm and 2pm, as well as 5pm and 6pm, on Thursday.

She said items agencies in charge of the relief had specifically asked for included canned food, nappies, baby wipes, pet food and batteries.

“They were so appreciative of us coming over with what we had,” she said.

More than $5500 had been raised through Carlson’s Sutton Road Animal Sanctuary Charitable Trust, which would help buy supplies, while she was also appealing for any transport company that could help them move donated goods.

Meanwhile, the organiser of Taranaki’s rural relief appeal for Hawke’s Bay, Nathan Joyce, thanked everyone for their support after they were inundated with donations in the last week.

The first of two trucks carrying the donated goods to the Civil Defence distribution centre in Hawke’s Bay left Taranaki on Tuesday, while the second was scheduled to leave on Wednesday.