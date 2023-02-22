Christmas Day drinks end in convictions for drink-driver after crash

A woman charged with drink-driving on Christmas Day, was lucky to be alive after she crashed, Judge Gregory Hikaka told the Hāwera District Court on Tuesday. (File photo)

Christmas Day drinks ended in convictions for a Taranaki woman, who a judge said was lucky not to have been killed in the crash she caused when she was more than three times over the legal alcohol limit.

On Tuesday, in the Hāwera District Court, Rochelle Goldsmith pleaded guilty to driving with an excess blood alcohol level and careless driving in relation to events which took place on December 25 last year.

Defence lawyer Neal Harding said Goldsmith had been socialising at a Bell Block address on Christmas Day, and had been drinking alcohol.

Also present at the party was her ex-partner and his new girlfriend, and Harding said during the evening it became “untenable” for her to stay there, so she drove off, heading towards another address in New Plymouth.

Kelsey Chance/Unsplash A woman who caused a crash on Christmas Day was more than three times over the legal blood alcohol limit. (File photo)

The summary of facts said the 35-year-old left Bell Block about 6.15pm and was driving on Devon Rd, in Waiwhakaiho near New Plymouth.

She lost control of her vehicle and hit a steel barrier on the left side of the road. Her car then spun, crossing back across the two lanes before crashing into the wire barriers which separated traffic.

Police attended the crash, and Goldsmith subsequently failed an alcohol breath test.

She elected to have her blood tested and following analysis, it revealed her blood alcohol reading was 168 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, the summary of facts said. The legal limit is 50mg.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Police attended the crash scene, which wrote a drink-driver’s car off and extensively damaged wire road barriers. (File photo)

Goldsmith’s car was written off in the crash, and the wire barriers were also extensively damaged, but no one was injured.

Judge Gregory Hikaka said Goldsmith was lucky not to have killed herself, or anyone else, due to her level of intoxication.

She was ordered to do 40 hours of community work and complete a six-month term of supervision.

Police sought $221.99 in reparation to cover the costs related to the blood test, which was granted.

Goldsmith was also disqualified from driving for six months.