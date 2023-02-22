Tui Ora combine fundraisers for Cyclone Relief and raising awareness of cervical cancer

Tui Ora chief executive Alana Ruakere was hard at work making sausages to raise money for the Cyclone Relief Fund.

Tui Ora staff had a sausage sizzle for lunch and then rode a stationary bike to work it off.

And it was all for a good cause.

Māori Health provider Tui Ora raised funds for the Red Cross to distribute where needed for people on the East Coast who had been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. A silent auction was also held.

The leadership team, including new chief executive Alana Ruakere, were working on the barbecue.

Ruakere said a lot of family and friends of staff were affected by the cyclone, including some of her family members.

“This is a way we wanted to show our support. We’re raising cash. News is coming out cash is most helpful.”

The health provider had already planned another fundraiser, so was doing both on the same day, communications manager Bianca Ruakere said.

“We are combining the fundraiser with another fundraising event, which is to raise awareness of cervical cancer, (and money) in memory of the late Talei Morrison who established the Smear your Mea Trust before she passed away in 2018.”

So, Tui Ora kaimahi (staff) were doing a rideathon on stationary bikes – called Ride for Talei – to raise funds for the trust that encourages Māori women to get a smear test.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Te Aorangi Russell and Dineka Young working hard on the bikes to raise money and awareness for the Smear your Mea Trust.

“It’s a particular problem for Māori women. They don’t like getting smears done, so we’re doing a campaign around raising awareness and encouraging woman to get a smear every three years.

“We ran a campaign last year and had people who hadn’t had a smear tests for 15 or 20 years come through.”

There were three static bikes and all had been in use by kaimahi all day, Bianca Ruakere said.

Some kaimahi were also riding bikes around the block.