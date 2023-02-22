Te Rewa Rewa bridge $1.3 million paint job ongoing for another six months

Painting of New Plymouth’s Te Rewa Rewa Bridge is expected to finish in spring this year.

Painting New Plymouth’s much photographed Te Rewa Rewa bridge is on track to be completed in spring this year.

Work on the 70-metre bridge, on the Coastal Walkway between New Plymouth and Bell Block, has been done in stages, a New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) spokesperson said.

The bridge is being painted the from top to bottom with paint better able to withstand abrasion from wind-blown sand and salt spray.

The work, which started in April, 2022, was expected to take 55 weeks.

The painting cost $1.3million – 51% of that is funded by Waka Kotahi and the rest by NPDC.

Once finished it shouldn’t need to be done again for another 15 to 20 years, the spokesperson said.