Public asked for views on proposed 113-lot subdivision in Bell Block

A proposed subdivision on Bell Block’s Pohutukawa Pl would provide 113 new homes to the area. (File photo)

The public will get to have its say about the idea to build a new 113-lot subdivision in one of Taranaki’s fastest-growing areas, and near one of its most exclusive suburbs.

An application for the subdivision on Pohutukawa Pl in Bell Block was first lodged in May 2021, and the staged construction would see new homes built, along with roads and recreational reserves.

On Tuesday, the New Plymouth District Council publicly notified the subdivision application.

The proposal has been deemed a discretionary activity under its District Plan.

The application has been lodged by Robe and Roche Investments Limited.

According to the NZ Companies Office register, its three directors are Ben Hawke, David Hawke and Rodney Roebuck.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff A 2010 aerial photograph of Bell Block, prior to The Links and the Summerset Retirement Village being built. (File photo)

The 23-hectare site was used as farmland, but if the subdivision plan got the green-light, it would provide an extension through to Parklands Ave.

The site is located next to Waipu Lagoon and a wetland area.

The proposed subdivision is near to the large Summerset Retirement Village development, which houses more than 400 people in a variety of accommodation types, including villas, serviced apartments and its aged care facility.

Down the road is The Links, an exclusive area of the district, which has more than 200 homes.

Stuff New Plymouth District Council have called for submissions on the subdivision, after publicly notifying it on Tuesday. (File Photo)

The application detailed how the subdivision was in close proximity to sites that have significance to Māori, and that consultation with tangata whenua about the project first began in 2020.

Te Atiawa and Puketapu and Ngāti Tāwhirikura hapū were among those approached, the application said.

In November 2021, Ivan Bruce completed an archaeological assessment of the site.

While no archaeological sites or heritage structures were listed on the District Plan in relation to the site, Bruce said there was potential for evidence to be found during the earthworks phase, the application said.

The deadline for public submissions on the proposal is 5pm on March 22.