Dyslexia-friendly books added to shelves of New Plymouth district libraries

New Plymouth District Council community libraries have now around 300 dyslexia-friendly books. Puke Ariki staff Chloe Champion, left, and Rini Sochidin with some of the dyslexia-friendly books.

People living with dyslexia in the New Plymouth district will now have access to around 300 dyslexia-friendly titles, after the success of trial carried out last year.

In a press release, New Plymouth District Council libraries manager Dyane Hosler​ said Ōakura ran a trial at the community library which proved really successful “so we decided to roll them out across the network”.

She said the books at the libraries in Bell Block, Inglewood, New Plymouth, Ōakura, Urenui and Waitara were designed for people who might experience difficulties in reading.

“The books are laid out differently with some printed on yellow paper to make it easier on the eye or have more spacing between letters and lines while others use fonts and illustrations to make them easier to read,” Hosler said.

The books’ main audience will be children and teens, but adults will be able to find some titles too.

Council senior library collections officer Charlotte Robertson said she was pleased with the decision to extend the number of dyslexia-friendly books

“As a parent of a child with dyslexia, I’ve seen first-hand how alternative options can help young people with their reading, for my son it was listening to online audiobooks on BorrowBox that helped him expand his vocabulary and his love of stories,” she said.

Borrowbox is the system used by the community libraries to make eBooks and eAudiobooks accessible on personal tablets, smartphones, computers and e-readers.