Children learn about Purple Poppy Day and the animals who went to war

Seven-year-olds Benji Williams-Meston and Autumn Featonby, who are in year 4 at Huirangi School, have been learning all about Purple Poppy Day, which commemorates the animals which went to war and most often never came home.

A train made out of hay bales was the centre of a commemoration to remember animals that went to war.

It’s Purple Poppy Day on Friday and in Taranaki the day was acknowledged early by children from Huirangi School.

Wendy Wilson, a member of the RSA’s National Women’s Association, said she wanted to do something to promote the purple poppy “to make sure everybody gets to know about it”.

“The purple poppy is because of all the services the animals did during war – horses were ridden by soldiers and pulled guns.

“Dogs were messengers, pigeons were messengers. Cats were in the trenches to get the rats and mice out. Used a pig for a pillow – I don’t know how they did.”

Brenda Honnor, of Huirangi Valley Farms Ltd, made the train for Christmas.

It was made out of four hay bales, which took “quite a while” to paint, maybe a couple of weeks, she said.

“That’s why I’m not painting it purple.”

She thought it was appropriate to use the train, which was decorated in purple balloons and decorations, for purple poppy day, Honnor said.

“My husband’s grandfather, Herman Honnor, took his horse to war, 1914 to 1918, off this farm and wasn’t able to bring it back.”

Huirangi School teacher Julie Walker brought the first 40 children, aged 6 to 9, down to see the train.

They were here to learn about purple poppy day, she said.

“And the train is part of the celebration for 150 years of Huirangi School on March 10 to 12.”