Americarna fleets coasts down Taranaki's surf highway

Tracy Hazelwood was more than happy to get into the spirit of Americarna as it kicked off with a trip to Opunake.

Absence has fuelled the enthusiasm to welcome Americarna if Wednesday’s festival opening day is any guide.

Hundreds of people gathered in the settlements, villages and towns that dot Taranaki’s Surf Highway 45 to cheer on the hundreds of drivers as they cruised from New Plymouth down to Ōpunake where they soaked up the sun and adulation of onlookers.

After last year’s festival was cancelled due to Covid restrictions, the 2023 version had attracted a record number of entries for the four-day festival.

While overhead conditions hinted at a wet start when the fleet left its New Plymouth base, there were no such concerns by the time the cars had been parked up at Ōpunake Beach.

In fact, the only concern on anyone’s face was that of event director John Rae whose brow was furrowed as he looked at the approaching high tide lapping near and nearer the campsite road.

He needn’t have worried, as high tide passed and the relaxing nature of the festival took over.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Fiona and Paul Ranson with their 1937 custom-built Coupe.

Squeezed in amongst the tightly parked cars was Rotorua’s Paul Ransom, hunched over the right rear back door adding some polish to the silver sides of his 1937 Coupe, which because of its firbreglass frame only weighs 1200kg yet has 250 horsepower.

A four-time veteran of Americarna, Ransom and his wife Fiona do the festival circuit, which includes the Beach Hop and Cruise Martinborough.

“You can’t keep me away,” he said.

“It’s just about getting out in your car with like-minded people who are happy to be at an event and make a great atmosphere.”

One of the striking aspect’s of Ransom’s car was just how low it was, sitting almost horizontal with the ground below.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Hundreds of Americarna entrants headed to Ōpunake Beach on the first day of the festival.

“It’s on air suspension, so you can programme it to raise and lower,” he explained.

“It’s on show position now, or kneel as they call it, so it’s sitting right on the ground.

“As soon as YOU put the key in the ignition it raises up again and if you have to go over anything in the road you just push a button and raise it up higher.”

The totally custom-built car, which he insists be called ‘her’ given its curvacious nature, has been a love of Ransom’s since he purchased it in 2018.

As for anyone getting behind the wheel, Ransom’s more than comfortable to be a passenger.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Hundreds of Americarna entrants headed to Opunake Beach on the first day of the festival.

“We’ve got a policy, I drive out and my wife drives back,” he said.

That drive back started by mid-afternoon from Ōpunake as make-shift supporter spots popped up along the dairy-farm dominated highway.

Thursday’s schedule includes a drive and display at Waitara from 12.30pm before the fleet head south to Inglewood between 4pm and 8pm.