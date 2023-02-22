Police appeal for information from witnesses to Taranaki crash

Taranaki Police appealing for information of a crash in Burgess Park area. (File photo)

Taranaki Police are appealing for information from witnesses about a crash that happened in Burgess Park area on State Highway 3.

New Plymouth senior constable Jason Koch said they were wanting information from witnesses about the collision between an empty logging truck and a car on Junction Road SH3.

“At approximately 1pm Wednesday a grey Ford Fairmont heading south on Junction Road near Hydro Road collided with an empty logging truck also southbound,’’ Koch said.

“No one was injured in the crash and police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.”

Koch said anyone who had information about the incident should contact him at the New Plymouth Police Station.