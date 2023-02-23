Business confidence takes a hit in Taranaki, as concerns grow over rising costs

Taranaki businesses are worried about rising costs this year, and the majority believe the economy will worsen as a result. (File photo)

The majority of Taranaki businesses polled by the region’s development agency believe the economic conditions will worsen this year, but a leading economist says investment in assets and resources will be key to long-term survival.

On Thursday, Venture Taranaki/Te Puna Umanga, hosted a seminar at the Novotel Ngāmotu looking at some of its latest data around business trends, as well presenting the results of its recent survey.

Dr Anne Probert, the agency’s director of strategic and sector partnership, said of those surveyed about the state of the nation’s economy, 60% believed it would deteriorate this year.

She said this level of feeling was on par with how businesses felt in the wake of the global financial crisis in 2008.

READ MORE:

* Where will the best investments be in 2023?

* The role of private finance in the transition to net-zero emissions

* Letting migrant workers say I quit could cut risk of exploitation



VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taranaki GDP per year is about $9.9 billion, with the biggest contributor coming from agriculture. (File photo)

In terms of the Taranaki economy, 51% were pessimistic about its prospects in 2023, believing conditions would get worse.

About 30% believed the Taranaki economic conditions would stay the same, while 15% believed they would improve.

The major concerns from regional business owners were the price of fuel, staff costs and interest rates, while a global recession and persistently high inflation were risks respondents identified might come to the fore in 2023.

The 100-strong crowd heard how Taranaki’s annual GDP sits at $9.9 billion, which is about 2.8% of the national figure, with agriculture, oil and gas and manufacturing the biggest contributors.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Productivity Commission chair, and leading economist, Dr Ganesh Nana. (File photo)

Guest speaker, economist Dr Ganesh Nana, who is chair of the Productivity Commission, said there was a real need to look a “long way ahead” in terms of planning and focus on looking after the assets and resources we had.

He acknowledged the level of anxiety which existed, including for businesses, and said the country as a whole faced a series of challenges it still had yet to get to grips with, including climate change, persistent inequality and demographic change.

He suggested businesses and communities needed to consider a strategy which looked forward 50 years rather than being constrained by short-term considerations.

Nana was critical of the lack of investment in the country, including its research and development sector, as New Zealand had lagged continuously behind other OECD countries in this regard.

123RF Investment in assets and resources over a long period is key to economic survival, says Dr Ganesh Nana. (File photo)

“We’ve done things on the cheap.”

He told the audience there as a clear link between investment of assets and resources with improved productivity and wellbeing.

Meanwhile, Venture Taranaki will be moving into new premises in the coming weeks, leaving its base in Dawson St.

The agency is relocating to the corner of Devon St West and Brougham St, in the office space most recently occupied by Johnson Corner.