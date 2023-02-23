Police appealing for help to locate missing Taranaki woman

Zarnia Wilson was last seen on February 15 leaving her home address in Mōkau.

Police and the family of missing Taranaki woman Zarnia Wilson are appealing for the public’s help to find her.

In a Facebook post, police said Wilson was last seen leaving her home address in Mōkau on February 15 and was possibly travelling towards New Plymouth in a 2010 white Subaru Exiga station wagon, with the registration PAK884.

“Zarnia is about 168cm tall and has dyed her hair blue since this photo was taken,” police said.

Police and Wilson’s family have concerns for her welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her, the post read.

Anyone who has seen Wilson or her vehicle, or has information on her whereabouts, is urged to call Police on 105, quoting file number 230216/5009.