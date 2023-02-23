Americarna the main attraction in North Taranaki towns

It took almost 90 minutes for the full Americarna fleet to snake its way around Waitara before all the cars came to a stop, filling the north Taranaki town’s main street, adjourning park and side avenues on Thursday.

The record number of festival entries filled the joint as hundreds of fascinated onlookers worked their way in and around the wide and polished bumpers.

Having arrived with the sound of an orchestra of horn blowers, the air was quickly filled with hot exhaust fumes as marshals did their best to muster the motors into gaps.

Day two of the four-day car festival was greeted with the same enthusiasm as the day prior, American flags outnumbering those of our own country by a rough ratio of 3000 to one.

Outside the NZ Post office, Tauranga’s Colin Denize was fascinating the bemused passing crowds as he moved the teardrop caravan from side to side through a click of a button on his keyring.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Tauranga’s Samantha and Colin Denize’s car and caravan have grabbed attention.

Attached to the custom-built, fully American-themed caravan was a 1963 Ford Fairlane that had found its way back into the Denize family decades after being first sold.

“My dad had the car when I was 3, and he sold it when I was 18 when we had the car less days,” Denize explained.

Decades on, Denize Junior was searching for Mustangs on Trademe when he stumbled on a car very familiar to him.

“I thought, what the hell is that doing there?”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Americarna filled the streets with cars at Waitara.

After an ownership check on Carjam, Denize discovered it was indeed the one his family had spent so much time in.

“Of course I had to get it back, and my daughter and son are both into cars, so it’s going nowhere out of our family again,” he said.

Apart from the upholstery, which had started to rot after more than half a century, the car was in “good knick” as Denize started the work bringing it back up to pristine condition.

He also found something that triggered a not so fond memory.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Fergus Abbott, 11, getting into the Americana spirit in Waitara.

“When I was 8 years old I poked the interior light with my finger and my finger went through it, and it was still the same,” he said.

“I’ve bought a new one, but I just can’t bring myself to change it, so it’s still broken in there.”

By mid-afternoon, Denize and the hundreds of other drivers were making their way south to Inglewood where they were again street party guests.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Hamilton’s Margret and Bill Ramsay were dressed for the occasion in Waitara.

On Friday, Americarna heads to Stratford where they will be hosted for three hours before they head to inland through Kaponga and Manaia before parking up again in Hāwera.

The fleet is expected back in New Plymouth by 6pm when a new double loop cruise will take place around the central business district.