Man cooked meth in kitchen of home he shared with partner, young son

Jacob Greacen lost his bid to get his sentencing moved to Auckland, after a judge ruled he needed to be held accountable in the community he offended against. (File photo)

A man found cooking P in the kitchen of the home he shared with his partner and 5-year-old son has pleaded guilty to the crime.

Jacob John Greacen was living in New Plymouth in July 2021 with his family, when the police raided their home, using a search warrant.

Officers founds items used in the manufacture of P in the basement of the house, as well as the kitchen, the summary of facts said.

As a result of the find, a specialist Wellington-based clan lab team, along with ESR staff were called in to carry out a scene examination.

Precursors, materials and equipment needed to make P were identified, including hydrochloric acid, iodine, steam distillers, coffee filters, a hotplate and glassware.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Methamphetamine manufacture carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. (File photo)

Swabs were also taken in the kitchen area which indicated contamination caused by cooking up the drug.

On Thursday, the 36-year-old appeared in the New Plymouth District Court and pleaded guilty to a charge of manufacturing methamphetamine.

Three charges of possessing equipment to manufacture the class A drug were withdrawn by the Crown.

Lawyer Tiffany Buckley, on behalf of assigned defence counsel Ron Mansfield KC, applied for the sentencing hearing to be transferred to Auckland District Court.

She argued Greacen now lived and worked in the city, and his family support was there.

Buckley said a sentence of home detention would be sought, and the address to be assessed for that purpose was in Auckland.

However, the move was opposed by Crown prosecutor Rebekah Hicklin, who argued there was a public interest in the case being resolved in New Plymouth.

Judge Ian Mill sided with the Crown, saying it was important for Greacen to be dealt with in the community where he offended in a “serious way”.

Greacen was remanded on bail ahead of his May 22 sentencing date.