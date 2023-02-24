‘Wairua for Wairoa’ fundraiser at Puke Ariki landing on Sunday

A free, whānau-friendly event “12 Acts for Awhi” to raise money for Wairoa on the East Coast will be held on Sunday, February 26 in New Plymouth.

The event will run from 11am to 4pm on the Puke Ariki Landing and will feature local bands, there will be food for sale and the opportunity to donate to a good cause.

It is part of a week-long Wairua for Wairoa fundraiser

set up by Evan Davies, a teacher at New Plymouth Boys’ High School.

“People want to help and this is just a vehicle for them to be able to come together and show our Taranaki support and also raise as much money as possible for the devastated town of Wairoa,” Davies said.

“It is easy to become overwhelmed by the scope of devastation on the East Coast. However, by zeroing in on one area, we can show solidarity and awhi for a specific community whose lives have been turned upside down by the devastating flooding from Cyclone Gabrielle.”

Taranaki Foundation will manage the donations and all money raised will be handed over to Wairoa Mayor, Craig Little.